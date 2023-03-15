Timberwolves vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - March 15
Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34), which currently includes five players listed (including Rudy Gobert), as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (47-22) at Target Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves enter this contest on the heels of a 136-115 win over the Hawks on Monday. Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|13.7
|11.5
|1.0
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Austin Rivers
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|5.1
|1.6
|1.5
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2.0
|Naz Reid
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|10.6
|4.9
|1.1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out (Hamstring), Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves score only 3.4 more points per game (115.7) than the Celtics give up (112.3).
- Minnesota has put together a 24-15 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Timberwolves are putting up 115.6 points per contest, 0.1 fewer points than their season average (115.7).
- Minnesota connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 12.7 its opponents make, shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Timberwolves average 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in league), and concede 110.9 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-5
|233
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.