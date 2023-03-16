Thursday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Auburn coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:50 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Auburn should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 151.5 over/under.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Auburn -1.5

Auburn -1.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Auburn -120, Iowa +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Auburn vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 74, Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Auburn (-1.5)



Auburn (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Auburn has a 15-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Iowa, who is 13-14-0 ATS. A total of 16 out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and 14 of the Hawkeyes' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 152.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Iowa has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 72.7 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball while allowing 67.1 per contest to rank 90th in college basketball) and have a +181 scoring differential overall.

Auburn pulls down 32.8 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of its opponents.

Auburn hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

The Tigers rank 204th in college basketball by averaging 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 44th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (124th in college basketball).

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +186 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (299th in college basketball).

Iowa ranks 69th in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Iowa hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

Iowa has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.6 per game (17th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.