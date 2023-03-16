Thursday's contest that pits the Auburn Tigers (20-12) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Auburn. Game time is at 6:50 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Auburn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 151.5 total.

Iowa vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Auburn -1.5

Auburn -1.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Auburn -120, Iowa +100

Iowa vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 74, Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Auburn (-1.5)



Auburn (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Auburn has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa is 13-14-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 16-13-0 and the Hawkeyes are 14-13-0. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total. Auburn has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the last 10 contests. Iowa has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +186 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per outing (299th in college basketball).

Iowa wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game, 69th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.

Iowa makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from deep.

Iowa has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

