Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (31-37) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 116 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Bulls (34-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.9% more often than the Timberwolves (33-35-2) this year.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Chicago (12-14) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Minnesota (18-11) does as the underdog (62.1%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Chicago does it less often (41.2% of the time) than Minnesota (44.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 16-14, a better tally than the Timberwolves have put up (18-18) as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.5 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.6 points allowed per game).
- The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 16th and 16th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 61.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.9% of Minnesota's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 28.1% have been 3-pointers.
