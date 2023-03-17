The No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday. This 5-12 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.

Drake vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Drake vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Miami Betting Trends

Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Miami has put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Hurricanes' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 14th-biggest change in the country.

Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

