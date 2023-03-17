Looking to place a wager on the matchup between Baylor and UCSB? If your area has legal online betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and receive the best offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -10.5

Baylor -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -600, UCSB +425

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the urge to put money on the Bears' matchup against the Gauchos but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Bears (-600) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Bears to beat the Gauchos with those odds, and the Bears emerge with the victory, you'd get back $11.67.

Spread betting, like betting on the Bears at -10.5, is a bit more complicated. However, in certain circumstances, it can offer a larger payout. In this case, the -10.5 means that the Bears must defeat their opponent by at least 11 points to "cover the spread." If the Bears don't win by at least 11 points, or lose the game outright, then the Gauchos will "cover" the spread, making them the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105. You'd get back $20 if you pick correctly.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.