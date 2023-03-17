Wagering on Kentucky-Providence couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new player in an area where online sports betting has been legalized. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -4.5

Kentucky -4.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -190, Providence +155

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to wager on the Wildcats and Friars game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Wildcats (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If the Wildcats, for example, are -4.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -4.5 means that they must win by at least five points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Wildcats fail to win by five or more points, then the Friars will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 144.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Kentucky be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.