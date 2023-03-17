Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 105-72 victory over Ohio State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in an 86-85 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).

Iowa has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights