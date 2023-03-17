The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup begins at 3:10 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3.5) 130.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Iowa State (-4) 131.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Iowa State is 16-16-0 ATS this season.

In the Cyclones' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 21-10-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 21 Panthers games this season have hit the over.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Iowa State is 22nd-best in the country. It is far below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cyclones have experienced the 38th-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the beginning to +7000.

Iowa State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.