Friday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Iowa State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:10 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 130.5 total.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Iowa State -4.5

Iowa State -4.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -190, Pittsburgh +160

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Pittsburgh 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Iowa State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Pittsburgh is 20-11-0. The Cyclones are 10-21-0 and the Panthers are 20-11-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 144 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Iowa State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones' +182 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.4 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Iowa State records 30.7 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Iowa State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (192nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones rank 213th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.5 per game (245th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.9 (12th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.