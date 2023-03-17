The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) against the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at 3:10 PM ET. The Cyclones' Jaren Holmes and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Iowa State's Last Game

Iowa State lost its previous game to Kansas, 71-58, on Friday. Holmes was its leading scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Holmes 16 4 2 2 0 3 Robert Jones 11 5 2 0 1 0 Gabe Kalscheur 8 4 0 0 0 2

Iowa State Players to Watch

Holmes leads his team in points per contest (13.4), and also posts 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tamin Lipsey is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.5), and also averages 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Gabe Kalscheur averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Osun Osunniyi is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (4), and also posts 8.5 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Caleb Grill is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (4), and also posts 9.5 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

