The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. The contest airs on truTV.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.

The 68.4 points per game the Cyclones record are the same as the Panthers allow.

When Iowa State scores more than 70.1 points, it is 11-2.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Pittsburgh has put together a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 178th.

The Panthers score 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (62.8).

Pittsburgh has a 16-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State averages 72 points per game in home games, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

At home, the Cyclones are ceding 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than in away games (68.2).

Iowa State is draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison

At home Pittsburgh is scoring 77.8 points per game, 2.4 more than it is averaging on the road (75.4).

The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8).

At home, Pittsburgh sinks 10.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Baylor W 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Baylor W 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Kansas L 71-58 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Pittsburgh - Greensboro Coliseum

Pittsburgh Schedule