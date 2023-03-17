How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 3:10 PM.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Iowa State is 16-5 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 245th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 98th.
- The Cyclones put up 68.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.
- Iowa State is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State is averaging 72 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones are ceding 56.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 68.2.
- At home, Iowa State is sinking 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
