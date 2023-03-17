The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 3:10 PM.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Iowa State is 16-5 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 245th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 98th.

The Cyclones put up 68.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.

Iowa State is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State is averaging 72 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Cyclones are ceding 56.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 68.2.

At home, Iowa State is sinking 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

Iowa State Schedule