The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. Iowa State is favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup when filling out your brackets. The over/under is 131.5 in the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Iowa State -4.5 131.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

  • Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 points in 12 of 31 games this season.
  • The average point total in Iowa State's games this season is 131.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Cyclones are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • Iowa State has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Iowa State has a record of 7-3, a 70% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Iowa State.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Iowa State 12 38.7% 68.4 144 62.8 132.9 133.1
Pittsburgh 25 80.6% 75.6 144 70.1 132.9 141.2

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

  • Iowa State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Three of Cyclones' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Cyclones score 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.
  • When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Iowa State 16-15-0 6-6 10-21-0
Pittsburgh 20-11-0 7-3 20-11-0

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Iowa State Pittsburgh
13-3 Home Record 14-3
3-8 Away Record 7-5
9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0
4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0
72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8
63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4
5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0
3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.