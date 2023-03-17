The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. Iowa State is favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup when filling out your brackets. The over/under is 131.5 in the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -4.5 131.5

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 points in 12 of 31 games this season.

The average point total in Iowa State's games this season is 131.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cyclones are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Iowa State has a record of 7-3, a 70% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Iowa State.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 12 38.7% 68.4 144 62.8 132.9 133.1 Pittsburgh 25 80.6% 75.6 144 70.1 132.9 141.2

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Iowa State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

Three of Cyclones' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Cyclones score 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.

When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-15-0 6-6 10-21-0 Pittsburgh 20-11-0 7-3 20-11-0

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Iowa State Pittsburgh 13-3 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 7-5 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

