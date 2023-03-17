The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) meet on Friday at 2:45 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on CBS.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Marquette is 23-3 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 333rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 316th.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.3 more points than the Catamounts allow (66.6).

When Marquette scores more than 66.6 points, it is 24-5.

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Vermont has put together a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 280th.

The Catamounts put up an average of 73 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up.

Vermont has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette is putting up 83.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 79.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.7.

Marquette is averaging 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

Vermont is putting up more points at home (80 per game) than on the road (69.2).

The Catamounts are giving up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6).

Beyond the arc, Vermont sinks more triples away (9 per game) than at home (8.9), but shoots a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (37.3%).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 St. John's (NY) W 72-70 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 UConn W 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Xavier W 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Vermont - Nationwide Arena

Vermont Schedule