Michigan State vs. USC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) will aim to beat the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This contest tips off at 12:15 PM.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Michigan State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-135
|+110
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
Michigan State vs. USC Betting Trends
- Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Spartans' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- USC has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Trojans' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- Oddsmakers rate Michigan State much higher (22nd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (29th).
- The Spartans' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.
- Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.
USC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Trojans have had the 37th-biggest change this season, falling from +7000 at the beginning to +20000.
- With odds of +20000, USC has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
