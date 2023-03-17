How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Mocs put up just 2.5 more points per game (59.6) than the Hokies allow (57.1).
- When it scores more than 57.1 points, Chattanooga is 14-0.
- Virginia Tech has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
- The Hokies put up 17.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.
- Chattanooga has a 17-12 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|W 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Furman
|W 63-52
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 69-40
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/5/2023
|Wofford
|W 63-53
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/17/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
