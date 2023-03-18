The No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (22-9) meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPN2.

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Drake vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (63.2).

Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Louisville has a 21-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Cardinals record are 7.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.5).

Louisville has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Drake has an 18-4 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cardinals have conceded.

Drake Schedule