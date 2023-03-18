Iowa State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) versus the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Cyclones head into this matchup after a 61-51 victory against Texas on Sunday.
Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones' signature win of the season came in a 74-62 victory versus the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 18.
- The Cyclones have eight Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.
- Iowa State has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) and allow 64.1 per contest (176th in college basketball).
- Iowa State's offense has been worse in Big 12 contests this season, scoring 73.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 75.5 PPG.
- The Cyclones average 78.1 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- At home, Iowa State is ceding 13.9 fewer points per game (58.6) than when playing on the road (72.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cyclones have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 74.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 75.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
