The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) and the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (28-4) meet on Saturday at 3:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 73.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow.

Toledo is 21-2 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Iowa State is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.

The Cyclones average 75.5 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 62.4 the Rockets allow.

When Iowa State puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.

Toledo has a 23-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets give up.

The Rockets shoot 49.5% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones allow.

Iowa State Schedule