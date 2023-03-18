Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 18
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (23-9) at should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-68 in favor of Nebraska. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Cornhuskers claimed a 74-65 victory over Missouri State.
Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 71, Northern Iowa 68
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- When the Cornhuskers took down the Maryland Terrapins (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on December 4 by a score of 90-67, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Cornhuskers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- The Cornhuskers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-67 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 4
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on December 21
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 18
- 90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on February 22
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball and are allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.
- With 72 points per game in Big Ten games, Nebraska is posting 0.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.6 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Cornhuskers are averaging 2.2 more points per game (72.7) than they are in away games (70.5).
- In 2022-23, Nebraska is surrendering 60.9 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 73.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Cornhuskers have been racking up 74.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 71.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
