San Diego State vs. Furman: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) are 5.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) on Saturday at 12:10 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.
San Diego State vs. Furman Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Diego State
|-5.5
|137.5
San Diego State vs Furman Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Aztecs have compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread.
- San Diego State has a record of 17-1, a 94.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 71.4% chance to win.
- So far this season, Furman has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread.
- The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- Furman has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
San Diego State vs. Furman Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|14
|45.2%
|71.8
|153.5
|63.4
|134.5
|138.3
|Furman
|22
|73.3%
|81.7
|153.5
|71.1
|134.5
|146.5
Additional San Diego State vs Furman Insights & Trends
- San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Aztecs have gone over the total once.
- Furman has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Seven of the Paladins' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Aztecs average only 0.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Paladins give up (71.1).
- When San Diego State scores more than 71.1 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 17-1 overall.
- The Paladins score 18.3 more points per game (81.7) than the Aztecs give up to opponents (63.4).
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.
San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|16-15-0
|10-9
|13-18-0
|Furman
|19-11-0
|1-0
|17-13-0
San Diego State vs. Furman Home/Away Splits
|San Diego State
|Furman
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|8-2
|Away Record
|8-3
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.5
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
