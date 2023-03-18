The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Midwest Region bracket matchup against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 140.5

Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Longhorns, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Penn State is 20-12-0 ATS this season.

The Nittany Lions have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +200 or worse this year.

Penn State has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 16 50% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In the Longhorns' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.

Penn State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Nittany Lions have gone over the total six times.

The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up.

When Texas totals more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.

The Nittany Lions score 5.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (67.2).

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Penn State is 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

