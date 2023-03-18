On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors (34-36) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN

TSN and BSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors score 112.8 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 112.1 (fifth in the league) for a +46 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (12th in NBA) and concede 115.9 (18th in league) for a -11 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up 228 points per game combined, 3.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

Toronto has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Minnesota is 33-37-1 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +35000 +13000 - Raptors +30000 +9000 +125

