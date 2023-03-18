The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TSN and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -9.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in 40 of 71 games this season.
  • Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Minnesota's ATS record is 32-38-0 this year.
  • The Timberwolves have come away with 18 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 38 54.3% 112.8 228.5 112.1 228 223.8
Timberwolves 40 56.3% 115.7 228.5 115.9 228 231

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has gone 4-6 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (16-18-0) than at home (16-20-0) this year.
  • The Timberwolves average only 3.6 more points per game (115.7) than the Raptors give up to opponents (112.1).
  • Minnesota is 22-17 against the spread and 24-16 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 35-35 3-2 39-31
Timberwolves 32-38 1-1 32-39

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Timberwolves
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.7
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
17-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-17
19-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-16
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.9
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
30-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-9
30-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.