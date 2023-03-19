Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 95-43 win against SE Louisiana in their last outing on Friday.
Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season on February 26, when they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.
- The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).
- Iowa has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes average 87.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (317th in college basketball). They have a +570 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game.
- Iowa's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this season, tallying 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.8 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes are scoring 90.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).
- In 2022-23, Iowa is giving up 64.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 78.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been racking up 87.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 87.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.