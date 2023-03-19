Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.
Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 95-43 over SE Louisiana.
Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On February 26, the Hawkeyes picked up their best win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (11).
- Iowa has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +570 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.5 per contest (316th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Iowa tallies more points per contest (89.2) than its season average (87.8).
- In home games, the Hawkeyes are putting up 4.5 more points per game (90.4) than they are on the road (85.9).
- Defensively, Iowa has been better at home this season, surrendering 64.9 points per game, compared to 78.5 when playing on the road.
- The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 87.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.8 they've scored this year.
