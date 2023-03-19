The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips off at 3:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Georgia is 9-3 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Iowa's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 87.8 points per game, 29.5 more points than the 58.3 the Lady Bulldogs allow.

When Iowa scores more than 58.3 points, it is 23-6.

Georgia is 20-10 when giving up fewer than 87.8 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 51.2% of their shots from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.5%).

Iowa Schedule