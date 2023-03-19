How to Watch the South Carolina vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) play in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
South Carolina vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.8 points, South Florida is 26-4.
- South Carolina is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Gamecocks score 21.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Bulls allow (59.5).
- South Carolina is 28-0 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- South Florida is 25-4 when giving up fewer than 81.2 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.8% from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls allow defensively.
- The Bulls' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 11.5 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|W 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 72-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 85-55
|Fifth Third Arena
|3/7/2023
|Wichita State
|L 65-53
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Marquette
|W 67-65
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
