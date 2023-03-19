How to Watch the Wild vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
You can turn on NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC to watch as the Wild and the Capitals square off.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/17/2023
|Capitals
|Wild
|4-2 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 184 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
- The Wild's 198 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|67
|22
|41
|63
|38
|40
|39.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|69
|23
|29
|52
|11
|39
|48.2%
|Matthew Boldy
|69
|19
|29
|48
|34
|47
|57%
|Marcus Johansson
|68
|15
|19
|34
|25
|25
|42.6%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.
- With 216 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|64
|37
|28
|65
|41
|26
|42.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|69
|12
|39
|51
|52
|38
|47.9%
|Dylan Strome
|69
|16
|34
|50
|33
|37
|49.2%
|T.J. Oshie
|52
|18
|15
|33
|21
|41
|46%
|Conor Sheary
|70
|12
|19
|31
|30
|37
|54.1%
