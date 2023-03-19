The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Xavier has covered 18 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Musketeers games have hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Pittsburgh has won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of 21 Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), Xavier is 23rd-best in college basketball. It is three spots higher than that, 20th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have had the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to +5500.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Panthers have experienced the sixth-biggest change this season, improving from +60000 at the start to +15000.

The implied probability of Pittsburgh winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.