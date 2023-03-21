Wild vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Following Jesper Bratt's three-goal game in the New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Devils (45-18-7) host the Minnesota Wild (40-22-8) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX.
The Wild have scored 34 goals during their last 10 games, while giving up 23 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in five power-play goals (14.7%). They are 7-1-2 over those contests.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Devils 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.7)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (40-22-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 22 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.
- In 10 games this season when the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-5-2).
- Minnesota has earned 17 points (8-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Wild have scored more than two goals 40 times, earning 62 points from those matchups (29-7-4).
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 41 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 21-13-4 (46 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 18-8-4 to register 40 points.
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|5th
|3.49
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|24th
|3rd
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|3rd
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|31.5
|17th
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|10th
|18th
|21.1%
|Power Play %
|22.3%
|13th
|8th
|82.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.3%
|13th
Wild vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
