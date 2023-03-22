The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) will host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after dropping five straight home games. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 115.9 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 116.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -20 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks put up 117.6 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 117.5 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a +4 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 233.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has compiled a 34-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta is 31-38-3 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +20000 +9000 +110 Hawks +25000 +8000 -130

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.