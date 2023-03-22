Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Hawks Injury Report March 22
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) at Target Center on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves came out on top in their last outing 140-134 against the Knicks on Monday. Taurean Prince's team-high 35 points paced the Timberwolves in the win.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|3.9
|1.5
|3.3
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.0
|2.6
|2.0
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.9
|4.4
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Dejounte Murray: Out (Illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Rest), Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring)
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSSE and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 1.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.5).
- When Minnesota totals more than 117.5 points, it is 18-11.
- The Timberwolves' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 118.9 points per contest compared to the 115.9 they've averaged this year.
- Minnesota knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.6 on average.
- The Timberwolves average 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 111.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-5
|241.5
