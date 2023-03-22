The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) at Target Center on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves came out on top in their last outing 140-134 against the Knicks on Monday. Taurean Prince's team-high 35 points paced the Timberwolves in the win.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Jordan McLaughlin PG Questionable Illness 3.9 1.5 3.3 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 11.0 2.6 2.0 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Ankle 24.7 5.9 4.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Dejounte Murray: Out (Illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Rest), Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSSE and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 1.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.5).

When Minnesota totals more than 117.5 points, it is 18-11.

The Timberwolves' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 118.9 points per contest compared to the 115.9 they've averaged this year.

Minnesota knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.6 on average.

The Timberwolves average 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 111.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -5 241.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.