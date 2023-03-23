Thursday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) matching up with the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at TBA (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-69 win for Michigan State, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State should cover the spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 137.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State's record against the spread this season is 16-14-0, while Kansas State's is 22-10-0. The Spartans are 16-14-0 and the Wildcats are 17-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 208th in college basketball while giving up 67.0 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

Michigan State is 147th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Michigan State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Spartans rank 130th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.2 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 9.7 (341st in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State is 172nd in college basketball at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Kansas State hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (210th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from deep.

Kansas State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

