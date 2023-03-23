Thursday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (21-11) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse (on March 23) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 victory for Kansas.

The Cornhuskers head into this game following a 77-57 win against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Nebraska vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Nebraska vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Nebraska 66

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers beat the No. 7-ranked Maryland Terrapins, 90-67, on December 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Cornhuskers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

90-67 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 4

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 34) on December 21

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 26

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 18

90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on February 22

Nebraska Performance Insights