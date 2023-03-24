Friday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) taking on the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at 7:30 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Iowa, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Hawkeyes head into this game following a 74-66 victory over Georgia on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes beat the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on February 3

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +578 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball.

Iowa's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this season, posting 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.4 PPG.

In home games, the Hawkeyes are scoring 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are on the road (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa is allowing 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than on the road (78.5).

In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 86.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Colorado Performance Insights