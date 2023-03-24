Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.
Last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 over Georgia.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes took down the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on February 26 by a score of 86-85, it was their best win of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
- Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes took down the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Buffaloes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
- Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (314th in college basketball).
- On offense, Iowa is posting 89.2 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (87.4 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Hawkeyes are averaging 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are in away games (85.9).
- Defensively, Iowa has been better at home this season, allowing 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 in away games.
- The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 86.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.4 they've scored this year.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 69 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and give up 58.5 per outing (46th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Colorado has scored 65.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 69 overall.
- The Buffaloes are putting up more points at home (74.1 per game) than away (64.9).
- At home Colorado is conceding 59.2 points per game, 0.3 more than it is on the road (58.9).
- The Buffaloes are putting up 65.9 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.1 fewer points than their average for the season (69).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.