Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.

The Hawkeyes enter this game after a 74-66 victory against Georgia on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes beat the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on February 26 by a score of 86-85, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Iowa has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' best win of the season came in a 77-67 victory versus the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Colorado has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (314th in college basketball).

On offense, Iowa is averaging 89.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. To compare, its season average (87.4 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.

The Hawkeyes post 89.4 points per game at home, compared to 85.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In home games, Iowa is giving up 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than in away games (78.5).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 86.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 87.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Colorado Performance Insights