Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.
Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 against Georgia.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On February 26, the Hawkeyes captured their signature win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (11).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Buffaloes beat the No. 8 Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a +578 scoring differential overall.
- With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa is tallying 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.4 PPG).
- At home, the Hawkeyes are putting up 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).
- Iowa is surrendering 65 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (78.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 86.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 87.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 69 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and give up 58.5 per outing (46th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Colorado has averaged 65.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 69 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Buffaloes are scoring 9.2 more points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (64.9).
- At home Colorado is allowing 59.2 points per game, 0.3 more than it is on the road (58.9).
- While the Buffaloes are posting 69 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 65.9 points per contest.
