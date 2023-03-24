Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 against Georgia.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

On February 26, the Hawkeyes captured their signature win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (11).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Buffaloes beat the No. 8 Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6.

The Buffaloes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a +578 scoring differential overall.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa is tallying 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.4 PPG).

At home, the Hawkeyes are putting up 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).

Iowa is surrendering 65 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (78.5).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 86.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 87.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.

