Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa coming out on top. Game time is at TBA on March 24.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured a 74-66 win against Georgia.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).
- Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +578 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball.
- Iowa's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this year, posting 89.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 87.4 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes are scoring 89.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- Iowa surrenders 65 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.5 away from home.
- The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 86.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.4 they've scored this season.
