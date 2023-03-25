How to Watch the Wild vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI to see the Wild and the Blackhawks take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wild vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2022
|Wild
|Blackhawks
|4-1 MIN
|10/30/2022
|Blackhawks
|Wild
|4-3 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 192 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Wild's 209 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|70
|22
|42
|64
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|72
|23
|32
|55
|13
|39
|49%
|Matthew Boldy
|72
|25
|29
|54
|37
|48
|57.3%
|Marcus Johansson
|71
|15
|22
|37
|26
|25
|42.6%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 253 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- With 174 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|71
|20
|13
|33
|26
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|61
|10
|21
|31
|57
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|70
|14
|13
|27
|40
|47
|41.8%
|Tyler Johnson
|45
|8
|18
|26
|17
|28
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.