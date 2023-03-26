Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) matching up with the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) at 9:00 PM ET on March 26. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Hawkeyes earned an 87-77 victory over Colorado.
Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in an 86-85 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Cardinals took down the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4.
- The Cardinals have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11), but also have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +588 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.5 per outing (315th in college basketball).
- With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten action, Iowa is posting 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.3 PPG).
- Offensively, the Hawkeyes have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Iowa has been better at home this year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.
- On offense, the Hawkeyes have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 84.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 87.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals put up 73.0 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (151st in college basketball). They have a +358 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- In ACC games, Louisville has averaged 3.1 fewer points (69.9) than overall (73.0) in 2022-23.
- The Cardinals average 77.2 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.
- At home Louisville is giving up 62.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is away (64.0).
- The Cardinals have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 70.7 points per contest, 2.3 fewer points their than season average of 73.0.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.