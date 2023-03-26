Sunday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) matching up with the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) at 9:00 PM ET on March 26. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Hawkeyes earned an 87-77 victory over Colorado.

Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in an 86-85 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Louisville Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cardinals took down the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4.

The Cardinals have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11), but also have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +588 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.5 per outing (315th in college basketball).

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten action, Iowa is posting 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.3 PPG).

Offensively, the Hawkeyes have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Iowa has been better at home this year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.

On offense, the Hawkeyes have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 84.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 87.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Louisville Performance Insights