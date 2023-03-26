The Golden State Warriors (39-36) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -6.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 26 games this season that ended with a combined score above 239.5 points.
  • Minnesota has had an average of 232.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 33-40-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • This season, Minnesota has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 31 41.3% 118.5 234.6 118.0 234.3 233.2
Timberwolves 26 35.1% 116.1 234.6 116.3 234.3 231.0

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (16-21-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 116.1 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Warriors give up.
  • Minnesota is 16-9 against the spread and 18-7 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 35-40 11-12 42-33
Timberwolves 33-40 5-6 35-39

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Timberwolves
118.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116.1
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
27-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 16-9
30-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 18-7
118.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
27-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-19
29-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.