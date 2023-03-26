The Golden State Warriors (39-36) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) on March 26, 2023 at Chase Center.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Minnesota is 28-13 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Timberwolves average only 1.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Warriors allow (118).

Minnesota has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 118 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (115.7). Defensively they concede 115.2 per game, 2.3 fewer points than away (117.5).

At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (25.9).

Timberwolves Injuries