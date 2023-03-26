At Chase Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (39-36) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) at 8:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors score 118.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 118 (25th in the league) for a +38 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 116.3 (19th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 234.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 234.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Golden State has covered 34 times in 75 games with a spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 34-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +20000 +7000 -165 Warriors +1200 +550 -3030

