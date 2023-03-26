The Golden State Warriors (39-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) after winning nine straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Timberwolves 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6.5)

Timberwolves (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Timberwolves (34-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 0.8% less often than the Warriors (35-39-1) this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 10-12 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Golden State's games have gone over the total 56% of the time this season (42 out of 75), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (35 out of 74).

The Warriors have a .627 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-19) this season, higher than the .487 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (19-20).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Offensively Minnesota is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116.1 points per game). On defense it is 19th (116.3 points conceded per game).

At 26 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.

The Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.