The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) will host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) on Monday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.

You can watch the Wild attempt to knock off the the Kraken on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2022 Kraken Wild 1-0 MIN 11/3/2022 Wild Kraken 4-0 SEA

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 193 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 212 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 71 22 42 64 40 40 38.2% Joel Eriksson Ek 73 23 32 55 14 39 49.1% Matthew Boldy 73 25 29 54 37 48 57.1% Marcus Johansson 72 15 22 37 28 26 42.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 253 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players