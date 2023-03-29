Anthony Edwards Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Suns - March 29
The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
We're going to look at Edwards' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|24.5
|22.6
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.8
|5.3
|Assists
|3.5
|4.5
|3.9
|PRA
|30.5
|34.8
|31.8
|PR
|26.5
|30.3
|27.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.9
Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Suns
- Edwards has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 21.3% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 21.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.
- Edwards' opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.1.
- The Suns are the fifth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.9 points per game.
- The Suns concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- Conceding 23.4 assists per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the league.
Anthony Edwards vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/13/2023
|37
|31
|6
|3
|2
|0
|2
|11/9/2022
|35
|11
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|11/1/2022
|40
|24
|6
|1
|5
|1
|3
