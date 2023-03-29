Karl-Anthony Towns will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Towns put up 14 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 99-96 win versus the Warriors.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Towns, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.5 20.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.9 6.4 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.7 PRA 29.5 33.5 31.4 PR 25.5 28.4 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Suns

Towns is responsible for taking 5.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.7 per game.

Towns is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.9 points per game, which is fifth-best in the league.

The Suns concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.4 assists per game.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 28 11 8 4 1 1 0 11/1/2022 37 24 10 7 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.